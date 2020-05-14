When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were captured in a candid moment by Kunal Kemmu; See Pics

We stumbled upon some old photos of the Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and they sure do look like a royal couple. Check out their photos below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have made her debut on Instagram a few months ago, but before she could join social media, her loyal base of fans and fan clubs kept the show running. Documenting the actress' every appearance, whether in Mumbai or London, these fan clubs of Kareena make sure not to miss out any pictures or videos of the actress. Today, we stumbled upon some old photos of the actress with husband which were clicked by actor and photography enthusiast Kunal Kemmu.

Saif's brother-in-law managed to capture the power couple in their most candid avatar on a family trip they took sometime around December. The photos are from Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday which the family celebrated in Rajasthan in December 2019. Kareena, Saif and Taimur were present as well as Soha Ali Khan, Kunal and their daughter Innaya along with Sharmila Tagore.

In the photos, Kareena and Saif can be be seen suited up in their best and having a conversation outdoors surrounded by lamps and candles. Kareena and Saif definitely look made for each other and a royal couple. Check out the photos below:

Amid this lockdown, Kareena has keeping her fans updated with a sneak peek from her various quarantine activities. Recently, on Mother's Day she shared one of the goofiest photos of son Taimur and her. "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim #HappyMothersDay," Kareena captioned their photo.

