When Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor's savage reply on not sharing screen in Udta Punjab; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor have worked together in films like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab and more. In a throwback video from Udta Punjab's press conference, Shahid and Kareena had an epic response for a reporter on being quizzed about scenes together.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and are known for their stellar performances in films. However, the duo has shared screen space last in Jab We Met that released back in 2007. Post that, they were seen in Udta Punjab but did not have any scenes together in the film as their tracks were different from each other. While the couple also dated back in the days, they had parted their ways back in 2007 while shooting with Imtiaz Ali for Jab We Met. Post that, Udta Punjab was the first film that did bring them on the same platform but not in the same frame.

During the press conference back in 2016 for Udta Punjab, the entire cast including and others came together with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena to address the media. There, reporters were curious to know how the two felt on being a part of the same film. And when one reporter questioned Shahid about the same, the Kabir Singh actor came up with a savage response that left everyone in the room in splits. Shahid was asked during the press conference how he felt on working again with Kareena in Udta Punjab after Jab We Met. To this, Shahid said with a hint of sarcasm, "Mere aur Kareena ka ek bi shot hi nahi hai film mein if you are asking about that. So Bada Maza aya ek doosre ke saath alag alag dinon pe kaam na kar ke. (Me and Kareena did not have any shot together in the film. So, we felt very happy on shooting on separate days not with each other.)"

Further, a reporter said that he was disappointed that both of them had no scenes together and that they were not paired opposite each other. He further cited Jab We Met as an example of their stellar chemistry and questioned Shahid if he was not happy about not sharing screen in Udta Punjab. To this, Shahid again responded savagely and said, "Matlab jo hua hi nahi, uske baare mein hum khush the ya dukhi the. Jo ho gaya uske baare mein comment kar sakte hai. (The thing that did not happen, you want us to comment on it whether it made us happy or sad. We can comment on what happened.) " Interrupting, Kareena back Shahid's savage respone with another epic reply. She said that DVD of Jab We Met is available for them to see them together. Further, on being asked about Jab We Met 2 and being paired again, Shahid said that Imtiaz Ali has moved on.

Take a look at the throwback video:

While the film Udta Punjab went onto be a sleeper hit, the performances of Shahid and Kareena were loved. However, this epic press conference and their savage replies to reporters are still remembered and continue to win the internet. Both have shared the screen in films like Fida, 36 China Town, Chupke Chupke, Milenge Milenge, Jab We Met. Post Udta Punjab, they have not worked in the same project. Currently, Shahid is busy with Jersey shooting and Kareena has wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha.

