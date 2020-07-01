When Kareena Kapoor Khan called Malaika Arora her ‘hottest friend’ and we couldn’t agree more

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan are B-town besties and prior to the lockdown, these two were often papped partying together and ever since Kareena has made her Instagram debut, what we totally love is her social media banter with Malaika and her other girlfriends. Well, it was only yesterday that Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 20 years in the industry, having made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee and while Kareena penned a long note recalling her first day at shoot, her friends took to social media to congratulate Kareena on this milestone.

From Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, , and others, a host of divas congratulated Kareena on the achievement, and Malaika Arora, too, shared a photo with Bebo and congratulated her as she wrote, “Truly the bestest @kareenakapoorkhan let’s celebrating 20 more glorious bebo years,” and to this, Bebo thanked Malaika and tagged her as one of her hottest friends as she wrote, “Thank you my hottest friend ever…”

In order to celebrate Refugee and 20 years in the industry, taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture of her first shot for Refugee. Along with it, she wrote, "My first shot was at 4 am... I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken. 20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence... I am extremely grateful to all my fans for all your love, support, and strength... Thank you #JPDutta for my life in the movies... @bachchan for being the sweetest co-star... and every single person involved in this film. Want to go back in time... #20YearsAndNotGivingUp…” On the work front, prior to the lockdown, Kareena was shooting with for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out the post as Kareena Kapoor calls Malaika Arora as her hottest friend:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×