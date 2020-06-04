When Kareena Kapoor Khan confessed that she looked up to father in law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken some kind words about father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in an old interview and she was kind enough to say some of the nicest things about him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and got married back in October 2012, and the actress revealed in an interview earlier, how she got so little time to spend with father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The actress spoke about her last memories with him and said how he was a very refined and kind man, sweet in nature and how it was always nice to be around him. In fact, Kareena also went on to admit that she looked up to him.

She also further added how her meetings with him were shot and sweet and that she regrets not having had more time with him, and always will. She also spoke about her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and said that she is warm and lovely, a person who is liberal and has been an inspiration to her in every way. She further revealed that she (Sharmila) compliments her on her performances and that she thinks that Bebo is sensible too.

Sweet, isn't it?

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actress had a short role in the film, however, she was loved for her stint and up ahead, she will be soon seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring as well as 's Takht. The shooting of Kareena and Aamir Khan starrer kickstarted before the lockdown, however, with shoots having come to a halt, we can't wait to see the two back in action and on the screen.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's vacation PIC from South Africa will make you want to go on one yourself

Credits :Hindustan Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×