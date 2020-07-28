When Kareena Kapoor Khan found her perfect workout partner in BFF Malaika Arora; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the stars in Bollywood who is known to be a fitness lover. Even her best friend Malaika Arora shares the common love for fitness. We stumbled upon a throwback photo that is bound to leave you inspired.

When it comes to naming a star who has ruled hearts in Bollywood for 2 decades with her terrific performances in films, Kareena Kapoor Khan comes to mind. Not just this, Kareena’s fans know about her love for style and fitness and the star also never disappoints them. Every time she steps out, she manages to set new trends with her style. Kareena’s love for fitness is also shared by her best friend and when the two ladies step out to sweat it out together, it is a sight to behold for fans.

Lately, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Kareena and Malaika have been staying at home and have been sweating it out while being indoors. However, prior to the lockdown, several times, the two stars were spotted together while heading for workout. Now, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena with her perfect gym buddy Malaika and it is bound to leave you motivated. In the throwback photo, Kareena can be seen determined to sweat it out with Malaika.

Clad in a pink top with black tights, the Laal Singh Chaddha star can be seen sweating it out hard. Malaika, on the other hand, can be seen joining Kareena and working out with her. Clad in a white top with black shorts, the gorgeous star was seen making the most of her workout session with her bestie Kareena. Seeing the throwback photo, fans of the two would surely wish for the pre-COVID 19 times.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback photo with Malaika:

Photo: New, Kareena and Malaika workout together . pic.twitter.com/gWjNmgZe4j — Kareena Updates (@KareenaUpdates) August 24, 2014

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Kareena has only been connecting with her besties over video calls and often, she drops photos of their video calls on social media. Recently, Malaika shared a throwback photo of a pre-COVID 19 lunch with Kareena, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others and recalled the good old days. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. While rumours of it being postponed to 2021 keep coming in, nothing has been officially announced. As of now, it is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Credits :Twitter

