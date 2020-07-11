When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a savage reply to TROLLS for mocking Saif Ali Khan for letting her don a bikini

Back in the days, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photo in a bikini while on a vacay with Saif Ali Khan and family went viral. In a throwback interview, Kareena had slammed trolls who targeted Saif for allowing her to wear a bikini.

A female superstar in Bollywood who has managed to rule the box office along with the hearts of people is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena completed 20 years in Bollywood this year and her fans surely are looking forward to her upcoming films. During her journey, Kareena fell in love and married back in 2012 and the couple became the most loved duo in Bollywood. While their vacation photos often leave the internet swooning, back in 2018, when they went to the Maldives with their family and Soha Ali Khan shared photos, the couple ran into a controversy.

Back in 2018, when Saif, Kareena, Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan went to Maldives for a vacay, photos of the Good Newwz star in a bikini left some internet users surprised. Soha shared a photo of Kareena stunning in a hot pink bikini and a sarong while she posed with hubby Saif who rocked a casual look with a hat. However, the picture did not go down well with the netizens and they mocked Saif relentlessly over allowing Kareena to don a bikini.

However, in 2019, on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show titled Pinch, Kareena addressed the trolls and gave a befitting response on the entire matter. Kareena mentioned that the relationship she and Saif share is based on trust. Further, she added that Saif has never questioned her for wearing a bikini. She mentioned that Saif and she share a ‘responsible relationship’ and that if she is wearing a bikini, it is because she is heading for a swim.

Here are photos of Kareena and Saif shared by Soha:

In the chat, Kareena addressed a comment on the photo from a troll that read, “Go to hell Saif Ali Khan. you not a shame to let your wife wearing bikini.” To this, she replied, “Who is Saif but to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me...and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason I am wearing it…….I am taking a dip.”

Well, surely Bebo had set the record straight back then about her and Saif’s relationship and even now, they continue to receive tremendous love from their fans. Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena have been spending time at home with Taimur Ali Khan amid the lockdown. Recently, post Unlock, often the two are spotted with masks on when they head out for a walk. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

