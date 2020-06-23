When Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about her inner strength and being there for her father in tough times

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her belief in positivity and her inner strength back when she had to be there for her father in difficult times and how she kept up. Read on to know what did she have to say.

The Kapoor family lost Krishna Raj Kapoor on October 1, 2018, and it was a difficult time for the family. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about being there for father Randhir Kapoor in such testing times. She spoke about how losing her grandmother happened to be the first death of a female matriarch of the family and she was truly a momentous lady and someone who was so modern in her thinking, someone who set benchmarks for her mother, her sister, and her daughters, Neetu aunty, and of course, herself.

She added how they had huge shoes to fill and how she had to be there for her father as he was close to his mother and that time was very trying for her since she was busy with shoots and how had to fly back. However, she says, "My inner strength and belief in goodness and positivity of life is what kept me going, I kept it going to be there for my father, the love and father that a family has is not something you can take away and that was something that I will always hold close to my heart.

Well, Kareena sure did a great job at being there for her family and while it might have been tough to do so, she managed to keep up with her strength and belief. The actress had spoken about these moments during her chat show back in the day. On the work front, the actress was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown came into place and will also be seen in 's Takht.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar limit comments on their Instagram posts amid nepotism debate

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×