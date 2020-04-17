When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut came together in a frame and left fans wishing to see them on screen

Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the leading stars in Bollywood. A throwback photo of the two is going viral on the internet with fans wishing to see Kangana and Kareena in one frame. Check it out.

If there are two female actors in Bollywood who are undisputed queens of people’s hearts, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and . The two actresses won the hearts of people with their terrific performances in films and well, in their own way paved the way for superstardom. Now, Kareena and Kangana are undisputed superstars in Bollywood whose talent is unparalleled and their style is impressive. With a massive fan following, fans of the two often wish to see them together on silver screen.

Well, they may or may not get a chance to share the silver screen, but surely they have been clicked together before and the same photo is taking over the internet. A photo of Kangana and Kareena at a leadership summit is doing rounds on social media and we also happened to find it in our archives. In the candid photos, Kangana and Kareena seemed to be engaged in conversation enthusiastically and well, surely it was a sight for the sore eyes.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut feels Kareena Kapoor Khan is an 'epitome of a perfect woman'; read her full statement

Kareena is seen slaying in a classic black saree while Kangana can be seen opting for a chic yellow pleated skirt with a matching blouse. Both the divas looked absolutely gorgeous as they shared the stage and frame at the event back in the days. Seeing Bebo meet Kangana, fans of the two couldn’t help but wish to see them together in a film. A while back, Kangana was all praises for Kareena and how she has managed to retain her stardom yet handle a household and family. On her radio show, Kareena too has praised Kangana in the past and well, we hope to see the two divas share the silver screen together. Till then, check out the photos below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut in conversation:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :APH Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×