When Kareena Kapoor Khan obliged fans with pictures outside the Pataudi Palace; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most popular Bollywood actresses and there is no second doubt about this fact. The stunning diva has been an inevitable part of the Hindi film industry for a long period and continues to win hearts even now. Bebo completed 20 years of her journey in acting in 2020 much to the excitement of her fans. Apart from her acting prowess, the actress is also known for her utter beauty, impeccable style sense, and fashion choices.

As we speak of this, we have come across a few rare throwback pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan that caught our attention while scrolling through Instagram feeds. The Veere Di Wedding actress obliges two of her fans with pictures and they pose outside the grand Pataudi Palace. Bebo opts for a simple outfit that includes a royal blue high neck cardigan, matching jeans, and a pair of black shoes. The diva leaves her hair open as usual and opts for a no-makeup look.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s last movie was Angrezi Medium that released earlier this year. It was helmed by Homi Adajania and also featured the late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. On the other hand, the actress is currently gearing up for her next project which is Laal Singh Chaddha. She will collaborate with for this much-awaited movie. Both of them have earlier appeared in movies like 3 Idiots and Talaash. Meanwhile, Bebo will be welcoming her second child with soon.

