When Kareena Kapoor Khan proudly said Taimur Ali Khan is the 'most gorgeous child'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had got talking about Taimur Ali Khan having the Pathan genes during a Facebook live session and we couldn't agree more.

Parents are always proud of their children, and their love always remains. And well, it is rightly said that for their parents, the child is the best, and rightly so. Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's son Taimur Ali Khan sure, has made his parents feel the same, and in fact, Kareena also went on to highlight just how gorgeous he is during one of her live sessions on Facebook back in 2017. This was a couple of months after Taimur was born and Bebo going gushing over her son is totally adorable.

During the live chat, Kareena went on to say, "I say it with a lot of pride that he (Taimur) is the most gorgeous child, not because he is mine, but because he is very good looking. Yes, he has the Pathan genes, but it’s also because I ate a lot of ghee." Well, even now, when Taimur is about 3 and a half years old, the most gorgeous statement holds true for us given he seems to be getting cuter by the age and his antics have our hearts.

Meanwhile, Taimur has been having a ball of a time at home along with his parents and Kareena keeps sharing glimpses of his lockdown time at home. From getting a haircut from his Abba to keeping up with online video chats with Karisma Kapoor and his cousins, TimTim has been making the most of his time at home while being productive and also enjoying with his parents.

