When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she rejected Saif Ali Khan starrer Race for THIS reason

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen sharing screen space with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have shared screen space in films such as Tashan, Kurbaan, and others, and as much as fans admire their off-screen chemistry, they equally love their on-screen camaraderie. And during a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she rejected Saif Ali Khan starrer Race. That’s right! Directed by Abbas-Mastan, Racewas a thriller and performed well at the box office, and during an interview, this Good Newwz actress revealed that she had once rejected Race.

However, Kareena reveals that she has no regrets as she embraces her failures as much as she enjoys her highs. Talking about a phase in her career when her films were flopping, and she began wondering why it was happening, Bebo revealed that such was the phase that she didn’t do anything for one year so much so that she even turned down films like Race, the one that Saif was in. That said, as we speak, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child and as per reports, she is due in March-April 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. As for Saif Ali Khan, he was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli opposite Rani Mukerji

