When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she used to lock herself in bathroom and practice Saroj Khan’s expressions

Today morning, the entire nation woke up to the news of Saroj Khan’s demise as the ace choreographer died due to a cardiac arrest. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was the one to confirm the sad news on Twitter, as he wrote, “Saroj Khan my beloved Masterji. RIP Saroj Khan From music videos to films, we had a long journey together. Now you've left me and gone. I will do and make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you.”

Later, Amitabh Bachchan, , Jacqueline Fernandes, , and others took to social media to mourn the choreographer’s death. That said, we all know that Saroj Khan had choreographed almost every leading heroine of the industry, and while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a video wherein Kareena Kapoor Khan credits Saroj Khan for her success. Well, last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut as a judge on dance reality show – Dance India Dance, and when Saroj Khan made an appearance on the show as a guest, Bebo shared how the choreographer scolded her during her early days as an actress who didn’t know how to dance. In the clip, Bebo is heard saying, “A Ladki, kamar hila... Raat ke ek baj rahe hain, kya kar rahi hai?”

Moving on, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that Saroj Khan once told her that if you can’t move your hands and legs you need to dance with your face and after observing her closely and watch her face when she used to perform an entire song with her expressions, Kareena revealed she learnt a lot about dancing. “This is the reason why every heroine has become a heroine today only because of Master Ji. That’s all!,” shared Kareena. Furthermore, Kareena revealed that she used to lock herself in the bathroom and practice all of Master Ji's expressions because her mother always told her that if I want to be an actress, you must only watch Master Ji's songs and see the close-ups of all the heroines.

