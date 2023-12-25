When Kareena Kapoor Khan said Raha resembles Ranbir Kapoor; Alia Bhatt debated she looks like Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Being on top of the game on their professional front, the couple are proud parents to a daughter, Raha, whom they welcomed on November 6, 2022. Until today, the couple chose to keep her face away from the public eye. Nonetheless, today on the occasion of Raha’s second Christmas, the celebrity couple broke the internet as they revealed her face for the first time.

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the little munchkin as they reacted to the cutest star-kid. On the other hand, childhood pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been going viral on the internet and a section of fans has also been speculating that Raha resembles her grandfather Rishi Kapoor. Well, not just fans, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt also had a similar discussion as they indulged over Raha’s resemblance on Koffee with Karan 8.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt indulged in a debate over Raha's resemblance

During the latest season of the chat show hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan 8, the fourth episode of the show was graced by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. During the conversation, the two also talked about the little one, Raha.

When Karan Johar asked Alia about the ‘sunshine’ of her existence, Raha, Bebo said that she is “Gorgeous” and Alia admitted to whipping out her phone to show her pictures to people asking about how she is. Alia also stated that she is ‘happy’, ‘healthy’, and ‘light’ of their lives.

She further added by sharing that her favorite thing to do with Raha is to ask her where is Raha, and she would point towards herself and on being asked ‘mumma’ and ‘papa’, she points accordingly. The actress stated, “It is just amazing to interact and to see how is responding and learning. I just sit with her in the morning when nobody is there, and I just sit with her and talk to her about how I feel and what I wish for her” and KJo interjects by saying, “Ranbir”

In response to this, Kareena remarked that she looks a lot like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia reacts by saying, “Bebo has been saying…she is the only one…” and KJo asserts that it is a ‘Kapoor thing’ that they want all their babies to look like the ‘Kapoor lineage’.

However, Bebo defends by saying that Raha looks like Ranbir as she does exactly what Ranbir used to do when he was a baby. Then Alia said, “I think she looks like both of them. I think she is genuinely a very good balance both of us; in fact, a lot of the time, she looks like Ranbir’s dad (Rishi Kapoor).”

Alia Bhatt on not revealing Raha's face

Notably, earlier this year, during the Hindustan Times leadership summit Alia had discussed her views on keeping Raha away from the public eye as she stated, “I don’t want to be seen as hiding my daughter’s face. I am proud of her. Literally, had the cameras not been rolling here, I would have shown her face on the big screen, and we are proud of our baby.”

“It is not like we will never let anyone see her face. I think we need to get more comfortable with this parenting thing and come to a comfortable decision that ‘ok, now we are ready.’ Whenever that moment comes. It could be now, it could be in the near future, it could be whenever. Whenever we are ready, it will happen without giving too much pressure”, Alia added.

