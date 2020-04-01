When Kareena Kapoor Khan saw Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh dressed as women on the sets of Humshakals; WATCH

A throwback video from sets of 2014’s film Humshakals starring Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor has surfaced on social media in which Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen expressing her epic take on the three male actors dressed as girls. Check it out.

Often Bollywood actors do hilarious things in films that leave their fans in splits. However, sometimes the same things also leave their families amused too. Speaking of this, a throwback funny video of Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of 2014 film Humshakals is doing rounds on social media. Humshakals starred , Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor in the lead and they were also seen dressed as women in the film. Though the film by Sajid Khan didn’t do well at the box office, seeing three male actors dressed as women left everyone in splits including Kareena.

In a throwback video shared by a fan club from the sets of 2014 film Humshakals, we can see Kareena sitting next to Sajid Khan while Saif, Riteish and Ram can be seen getting their makeup done. Saif, Riteish, and Ram could be seen dressed as women in the video and Sajid can be seen asking Kareena and Genelia Deshmukh about who out of the three actors looked the best as a woman. Kareena was in splits at first but later is seen sharing her viewpoint on each of their looks.

Kareena goes onto call Saif (dressed as a woman) ‘beautiful.’ She then says that Riteish is ‘sexy’ and coming onto Ram Kapoor, Sajid interrupts her and calls him ‘fat.’ But, Saif interjects and says that Ram is like the soft mattress and Kareena agrees to this. The gorgeous diva is seen saying, “He is like, the mattress we like, Saifu, sleep easy mattress. He is like that.”

Check out Kareena and Saif’s throwback video:

Well, surely Kareena had the best take on seeing Saif, Riteish and Ram dressed as women on screen. Back in the days, when the film was being shot in Mauritius, Kareena and Genelia visited the sets of the film to spend time with their spouses. The video is from a dinner that was hosted by Kareena and Genelia. However, the epic reaction of Kareena to Saif, Riteish and Ram’s women avatar is surely the best thing about this throwback.

