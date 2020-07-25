When Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the frame with Ibrahim Ali Khan and he nailed her signature pout

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of pout in Bollywood and often her photos acing the pose go viral. However, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan where he seems to have hijacked her signature pose.

If there is one actress in Bollywood who has ruled the hearts of her fans for 20 years now, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The gorgeous star completed 20 years in movie business and so far, her style remains unmatched. Kareena did not just set a benchmark with her stellar performances, she even managed to create a signature pose like that almost everyone tries to emulate. Yes, we’re talking about the iconic Kareena style pout that she manages to ace every time a photo is clicked.

However, today, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena with and Amrita Singh’s son where the latter seems to have nailed her signature pout perfectly. In the throwback photo that dates back to 2015, Kareena and Ibrahim shared the frame together in London when they were all on a holiday. In the photo, we can see Kareena leaning on Ibrahim and the two could be seen posing for a picture perfect moment. However, it was Ibrahim’s pout that managed to steal the limelight.

The photo went viral back then too and once again, it looks like fans are in awe of Kareena and Ibrahim’s pout pose. Talking about Kareena, she has always maintained that she shares a friendly bond with Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. Even in her previous interviews, Kareena has maintained that she can be Ibrahim and Sara’s friend and that she loves them dearly. Bebo has even said in interviews that whenever either of them need advice, she would always be there for them.

Here is Kareena and Ibrahim’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena has been spending time with her family at home. Often, she shares on social media the adorable shenanigans of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan while being at home. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in ’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. It was slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, rumours are rife that the release may have been pushed owing to COVID 19 lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

