When Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the frame with Soha Ali Khan as Taimur & Inaaya relaxed in their strollers

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome another baby after Taimur Ali Khan and recently announced the same. We stumbled upon a throwback adorable photo of Kareena with Soha when Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were too little.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a popular name who is known for her acting performances but is also a star who has managed to redefine rules of motherhood. She broke stereotypes when she continued to work till her son Taimur Ali Khan was born and even after he was born, she continued to set the precedent for others in Bollywood. Often, Kareena’s photos go viral and recently, amid the pandemic, the gorgeous star keeps her fans updated with her own Instagram account.

However, several fan clubs keep sharing adorable throwback photos of the gorgeous star and we happen to stumble upon one such cute photo of Kareena with her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan. Both the star moms could be seen sharing the frame for a cool click as they waited to head back to Mumbai post a vacay. What caught our attention was the fact that as Kareena and Soha posed for a cool click, little cousins Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur were seen chilling in their strollers.

The adorable throwback photo was shared by Soha Ali Khan back in 2018 when she and Kareena were returning to Mumbai with Taimur and Inaaya. The adorable photo of the two star moms went viral back then and fans were left in awe of the picture-perfect frame. Once again, we stumbled upon the photo on a fan club of the actress and it is bound to refresh your memory.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback photo with Soha, Inaaya and Taimur:

Meanwhile, recently on Raksha Bandhan, when Soha shared a cute photo of Inaaya and Taimur together, Kareena reposted the same as her son was seen imitating her signature pout while posing. The cute photo of Kareena’s son and Soha’s daughter had gone viral on social media. Moving on, Kareena and Saif recently officially announced that they are expecting another baby post Taimur and the news left netizens cheering for the couple. Even Soha congratulated Kareena and Saif with a fun post calling her brother ‘the Quadfather.’ On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

