When Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sidharth Malhotra grooved to Mera Naam Mary Hai on the sets of Dance India Dance

During Kareena Kapoor Khan’s stint as a judge on Dance India Dance, she grooved with Sidharth Malhotra on the song- Mera Naam Mary Hai. Watch here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after actresses of B-town, and besides romancing lead actors, Kareena has also featured in item songs in films such as Dabangg and Brothers and today, we got our hands on a video from the sets of Dance India Dance which has Sid and Kareena shake a leg to the song Mera Naam Mary Hai. Well, in and starrer Brothers, Kareena Kapoor had an item song which had Kareena shake a leg with Sid and Akshay and on Dance India Dance, which saw Kareena as a judge, we saw Sid and Kareena dance to the song and made us all nostalgic.

In the said video, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra recreate their magic again as they dance to Mera naam Mary Hai. In the video, Bebo, as always, looks drop dead gorgeous in a tangerine off-shoulder dress, and Sid, too, oozes oomph. Amid the lockdown, since we aren’t papping Bebo in and around the city, what has kept all of her fans going are her social media posts and in the latest, Bebo posted a throwback post with her best friend and actor Amrita and alongside the photo, this Good Newwz actor wrote, “Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals #Repost @putlu . . . .Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now…” Commenting on Kareena’s post, Amrita wrote, "Baby us".

Also, on the occasion of Eid, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us a sneak peek into her celebrations as she shared a photo of the food cooked by . Yes, Saif Ali Khan donned the chef hat as he cooked some mutton biryani on the occasion of Eid and taking to Instagram, Kareena put out a picture of the tasty dish, which was first shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram account. Along with the post, Karisma said, "Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever!! insane lunch.Eid Mubarak."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra dance video here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×