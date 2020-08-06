When Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in distressed jeans with a white top and showed fans how to do it right

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the style icons in Bollywood who has been inspiring young girls for 2 decades. We stumbled upon throwback photos of the gorgeous star that show us how to perfectly don the classic denim jeans with white top.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the hearts of people for the past 2 decades. With her performances in films like 3 Idiots, Good Newwz and more, Kareena has managed to leave everyone awestruck and her style is always the talk of the town. The minute she steps out of her house, paps click her and the photos take over the internet. From her casual gym looks to airport style, everything seems to give inspiration to millions of fans of the actress.

While the star is known as a style icon, Kareena always manages to set new trends with her looks. Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena from her Maldives trip back in 2018. In the photos, we can see her nailing the classic white top with blue denim jeans. Not just this, Kareena can be seen slaying in distressed jeans as she posed for the throwback photos by the sea. Her chic yet casual look proved to fans that she can nail any look like a pro.

Not just this, with her nailing the ripped jeans with style, she ended up setting a new trend. Along with her casual attire, we can see her holding a stylish bag and her hair was left open. The sunkissed throwback photos of Kareena once again went viral on social media. With the perfect touch of bling with her bracelet on her wrist, Kareena’s look was complete.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena was spotted in the city when she headed to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the entire Kapoor family. The photos of Rakhi that Kareena shared included , , Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain and other members of the Kapoor family. However, her sister Karisma Kapoor could not make it for the celebrations. The photos of Kareena posing with her cousins on Rakhi went viral on social media. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, reports are in that the film may be pushed to next year. However, nothing has been officially announced. As of now, Kareena and Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

