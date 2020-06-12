  1. Home
When Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about people calling her Poo on the streets of London while walking with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan's character of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham continues to be a cult character and here's a revelation she made during a recent interview.
9774 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2020 10:02 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan has some of the finest roles in to her credit and even after being a part of the industry for 20 years, one movie and character that has been a favourite in more than just one sense is Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress has spoken about it on multiple occasions but two decades in the industry, and we just cannot forget her, can we? Well, even though she admits she doesn't think she can pull off a character like that now, we totally think she'll do well at it if she were to.

In one of her interviews, Kareena spoke about how the character of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has become a cult figure and she still is. She spoke about how she cannot walk the streets of London without people calling her Poo and how when she is walking with her son Taimur Ali Khan, she does not want him to wonder why is everyone calling me Poo. And well, it is sure sounds funny, doesn't it?

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and even though her role was a brief one, she did do well and the movie continues to receive a lot of love from the fans for the topic it deals with. The actress was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan before the Coronavirus lockdown and apart from that, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film, Takht.

