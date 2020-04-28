When Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about Abhishek Bachchan being one of her ‘closest’ friends; Watch

During an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan got talking about her rapport with Refugee co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Here's what she had to say

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with J P Dutta’s war film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, and post Refugee, Kareena has featured in a series of films such as Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fiza and others, and as we speak, Kareena, fondly called as Bebo, is one of the most successful actresses in the industry. That said, amid the quarantine, since all of us are indoors, and with everyone binge watching shows and films online, we got our hands on a throwback video from the sets of Refugee wherein this Good Newwz actress got talking about then co-star Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his Bollywood debut with Refugee. Talking about the film, Refugee performed moderately well at the box office and was the fifth highest-grossing film of the year 2000. Besides Abhishek and Kareena, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

Talking about Refugee, the film revolves around the life of an unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. As per reports, Refugee is attributed to have been inspired by the short story "Love Across the Salt Desert" by Keki N. Daruwalla. Now, during the interview, when Kareena Kapoor was asked about her experience of working with Abhishek Bachchan, the actress was all praises and even tagged Abhishek as her closest friend. “Oh god, I can go on and on about Abhishek Bachchan because he is amazing, I had the most brilliant time working with him because above all, he is not a co-star, he is one of my closest friends. It’s been amazing and the chemistry is going to be amazing on the screen,” shared Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and next, Bebo will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karna Johar’s period drama Takht.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's interview as she talks about her rapport with Abhishek Bachchan:

