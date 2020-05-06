When Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp with BF Saif Ali Khan for the FIRST time for Manish & stole the show

A throwback video of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s show back in 2009 was shared by the designer. The power couple managed to leave everyone astounded with their first-ever royal walk together.

If there is one duo who has been reigning supreme as the royal couple in Bollywood, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and . The couple started seeing each other back when they began shooting Tashan and a couple of times, Kareena also revealed that she was in love with Saif back then. Whenever the two were seen together, they would always manage to make heads turn. On top of that, Saif expressed his love in the most adorable way by getting Kareena’s name tattooed on his wrist. On Koffee With Karan 6, Kareena also went on to reveal that Saif proposed to her in Greece and that is how their love story began.

However, did you know that the first time Kareena and Saif walked down the ramp and left everyone stunned, it was back in 2009? Yes, Kareena and Saif turned showstoppers for the first time back in 2009 for designer Manish Malhotra. It was their first stint as showstoppers as girlfriend and boyfriend back then. When Kareena and Saif walked down the ramp in the royal attire designed by Manish, they left everyone in awe. They walked hand in hand and everyone could see how they were completely in love with each other.

Manish took to Instagram to share the throwback video of Kareena and Saif’s first walk down the ramp while being in a relationship. The gorgeous couple later was seen in several films like Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and more and finally, they tied the knot back in 2012 on October 16. Till date, fans of Kareena and Saif want for them to be seen together on screen. Recently, Saif and Kareena came together for the I For India concert to raise funds for the people affected by COVID 19. Bebo and Saif always leave fans asking for more and whenever Kareena shares photos of them on social media, they end up going viral.

Check out Kareena and Saif’s throwback video:

