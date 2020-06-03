When Kareena Kapoor Khan was expecting Taimur and Saif Ali Khan took her out on a dinner date to pamper her

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the leading ladies in Bollywood who never shied away from cameras during her pregnancy. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena when she was expecting Taimur Ali Khan and she headed out with Saif Ali Khan for an outing.

Among the most gorgeous divas in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the hearts of her fans for the past 2 decades. The gorgeous and talented star has been extremely open about her life and broke many stereotypes over the years. Kareena and are known to be a power couple of Bollywood and the latter has always been the perfect gentleman. Kareena was also among the very few actresses who did not shy away from cameras when she was expecting Taimur Ali Khan.

As we were pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of a pregnant Kareena being taken out for a date by hubby Saif to pamper her. In the throwback photo, we can see the gorgeous Bebo slaying in a black gown with a plunging neckline. The glow on her skin made her look even more mesmerising and as she stepped out with hubby Saif for a dinner date, the star broke a common stereotype about actresses. Saif can be seen holding onto Kareena’s hand as he whisks her away for a date.

Also Read|When Taimur Ali Khan visited mom Kareena Kapoor’s set and went racing with Kiara Advani; Watch

The throwback photo proves why Kareena and Saif will always remain the picture-perfect royal couple in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Kareena spoke about how she has changed and what she has learnt from Saif over the years. She mentioned that Saif has made her realise to be comfortable in her own skin. She mentioned he advised her to not run behind money, fame and success always and to look at greater things in life. The gorgeous star is completing 20 years in Bollywood this year and has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with Saif and Taimur. Often, Kareena shares photos on her Instagram handle of Taimur’s lockdown shenanigans.

Here is Kareena’s throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will see Kareena and Aamir coming together after 3 Idiots. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the shooting of the film was going before the nation went into lockdown mode due to COVID 19. Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in 's Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×