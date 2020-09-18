When Karisma Kapoor dug out a photo from her filmy album and left fans swooning; Take a look
Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor’s social media game is always on point and as much as we love to see photos of Bebo, Saif and Taimur, we equally love to see photos of Lolo and her kids. And today, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to treat us with the perfect Flashback Friday photo. In the photo, which looks like a still from one of her films, Lolo is seen wearing a white and black striped dress sporting long hair and alongside the photo, Lolo wrote, “#flashbackfriday…” Soon after, fans of the actress showered love on the photo.
That said, on the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others were papped at Neetu Kapoor’s house where they celebrated Riddhima’s birthday and later, to wish her cousin, Karisma Kapoor reposted a childhood picture that was originally uploaded by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also, post Bebo’s Instagram debut, daddy Randhir Kapoor, too has made his Instagram debut, and during an interview, the veteran actor had said that it was totally Kareena and Karisma’s decision and since he had a lot of photos, the sisters made an account.
Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi and post that, she has featured in a series of films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1 and Hum Saath Saath Hai and her last Bollywood release was Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq (2012). That said, recently, Karisma made her web debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Mentalhood.
Check out the post here:
Anonymous 6 hours ago
she was the most beautiful and hottest actress in late 90s no can beat her looks she was too beautiful now she is so skinny and old maybe cuz of bad marrige life she always looks depressed hope she find happiness way better than alia and kareena
Anonymous 8 hours ago
WAY better than Kareena!!!