When Kartik Aaryan was star struck seeing Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash; PHOTO

In this throwback photo from Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash in 2015, Kartik Aaryan looks star struck seeing Salman Khan and Aamir Khan; Take a look

We all know that Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and being an outsider in the industry, Kartik Aaryan, just like other fans, admired , and and other superstars. And today, Pardes director, Subhash Ghai, dug deep into his archives and shared a major throwback photo on social media from 2015 of Kartik Aaryan with superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. That’s right! The picture that we are talking about is from Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash in 2015, and since Kartik had worked with Ghai in Kaanchi, therefore, Kartik, too, was invited at the party

Alongside the photo, the director wrote, “On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik. @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings.” In the photo, we can see Kartik Aaryan wearing a black shirt while looking in awe at Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as they share a laugh with Ghai.

As we speak, Kartik Aaryan is indoors due to the Coronavirus lockdown and every day, this Luka Chuppi actor has been sharing videos and pictures on social media to update his fans. However, recently, Kartik was in the news as he received flak for a comedy video featuring his sister that had him throwing his sister off the balcony for not making proper food. Later, Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to share her opinion on Kartik’s video as she mentioned that Kartik’s career is built on misogynist movies and said that it was not funny but ridiculous how he ‘throws his sister out of the balcony for making bad rotis’, and later, Kartik removed the video from social media. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan and next, he will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Check out Kartik Aaryan's throwback photo with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan:

Credits :Instagram

