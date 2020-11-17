When Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor struggled to get past paparazzi post a Diwali bash; WATCH throwback video

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were a popular duo back in the days before they went their separate ways. We stumbled upon a throwback video where Katrina and Ranbir had trouble getting past paparazzi as they were exiting together a Diwali bash.

Often when it comes to Bollywood duos, when they make their relationship official, fans go berserk. The media frenzy gets heightened when the duo starts making public appearances together and sometimes, it may get out of hand too. Speaking of this, and were a popular couple back in the days. The two were seeing each other for almost 6 years before they went their separate ways. While they continue to share camaraderie, back then, the frenzy for the couple was at its peak as they tried to keep their relationship private for the longest time. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of Ranbir and Katrina when media frenzy made it tough for them to get past paps post Diwali bash.

In a throwback video, we get to see Katrina clad in a gorgeous blue saree as she heads out with Ranbir post celebration. Seeing the two together, the paparazzi seemed to get excited to take their photos. Due to this, both Ranbir and Katrina had trouble getting through the crowd of photographers. Aditya Roy Kapur, who is a close friend of Ranbir and Katrina, is also seen in the video. He is seen accompanying Ranbir and Katrina to their car post the Diwali bash.

In the video, Katrina is all smiles as she tries to exit with Ranbir towards her car. She even wishes paparazzi a 'Happy Diwali' as she sits in her car.

Take a look at the throwback video:

While Katrina and Ranbir called it quits on their relationship, they did go on to complete a film, Jagga Jasoos together. Fans still love their on screen chemistry in the films that they have been a part of as the lead pair including Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Jagga Jasoos. Meanwhile, post the breakup, the couple has remained cordial and were even spotted greeting each other in an award show a few years back.

