When Katrina Kaif felt super 'single' after Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone got married: Wait for me

Today, Bollywood’s most celebrated couple is definitly Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Remember how they broke the Internet with their absolutely out of the world wedding pictures just last month? Yep, they are quite hard to forget. Their wedding called millions of us ‘single’ in hundred different languages. However, can you believe there was a time when Katrina Kaif was just on our boat, felt super single and left behind when other B-Town beauties Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got married to the loves of their lives? Well, you are in for a shocker!

Katrina had stated in an interview with Filmfare back in 2018 that she was as 'single' as she could possibly be. She humorously remarked that after Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot, she didn't want to be left behind. She joked and exclaimed, “Everyone’s getting married, I’m like, ‘Don’t leave me behind’. It’s like everyone’s gone ahead of you, and you’re like, ‘Wait for me!’”

Moreover, in the same interview, she had also mentioned the "three things" that men should do to capture her attention. “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humour is really important, and maybe smell good," she had listed down. When she was asked about what she wanted in 2019, she adorable expressed her desire of getting a boyfriend.

Well, 2018 Katrina would be definitely over the moon if she had the chance to meet 2021 Katrina - a gorgeous ‘nayi dulhan’ absolutely and utterly in love.

