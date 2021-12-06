When Katrina Kaif opened up about being an outsider: It was a very lonely experience

Katrina Kaif is all set to exchange vows with beau Vicky Kaushal. Being a top Bollywood diva, her wedding has been the talk of the town for the past several weeks now. During her career, she has managed to make her up from being an outsider, to among the top stars of the country. She is now one of the most popular and loved actors in the Hindi film industry. However, there was a time when she did not know many people and felt lonely in the beginning years of her career. The actress addressed this in a 12-year-old interview with Farhan Akhtar.

Back in 2009, Katrina graced the Farhan Akhtar-hosted talk show, ‘Oye It’s Friday’. During their chat, Farhan asked Katrina about her experience of being an outsider in the tinsel town of Bollywood. “When you came here, and you first started working, there were rather lonely times for you, kyunki aap bahut saare logon ko nahin jaanti thi, so you must have obviously felt like a little bit of an outsider?”

Katrina replied by recalling a rather lonely birthday after shooting her debut film Boom in 2003. “Yeah after I came back from shooting Kaizad’s (Gustad) film, we came back, and it was actually my birthday. I remember sitting entirely alone in my apartment, I had stayed in a small apartment near VSB college, and, I remember thinking…wow I really am alone, and it was a very lonely experience,” shared the actress.

Katrina further expressed that she also cried on her birthday and that as a Cancerian she cries a lot. “I think from the last three years, you could probably fill up a swimming pool with the amount I’ve cried,” she said. When Farhan asked if she has cried on every birthday of hers, she took a moment to think and replied that she indeed has. Katrina revealed that she cries about either something happy, or something sad. And if there’s nothing to cry about, she would cry about that too.

As she starts this new journey, we wish that Katrina Kaif is blessed with all the joys of marital life, companionship, and a successful career ahead.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a royal destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9th. Both the to-be-bride-and-groom have already left for Jaipur along with their families this evening.

