When Katrina Kaif opened up about growing up without a father figure: When I have kids, I want them to…

Katrina Kaif has cemented her spot as one of the top actresses in the country. In her career spanning close to two decades, Katrina has been part of several blockbuster films. She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000’s from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Apart from her acting stints, people also love her for her style game and candid personality. She has a huge fan following who are always interested to know about the various aspects of the actress’ life – be it personal or professional. Speaking of ‘personal’, in an earlier interview with a leading entertainment portal, Katrina talked about growing up without a father figure in her life and what she wishes for her kids in the future.

Katrina Kaif on growing up without a father figure

Ahead of the release of the film Bharat in 2019 Katrina Kaif sat for a chat with Filmfare. This is when the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress if she missed having a strong male presence in her life, considering that her parents had separated. To this, Kat replied in the affirmative, and expressed, “Yeah. Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents.”

When asked if she remembers any specific incident when she felt the vacuum, Katrina articulated that each time she was struggling emotionally, she used to reflect that it must be nice to have fatherly support from a strong male presence who loves one unconditionally.

For the unversed, Katrina’s parents Mohammed Kaif and Suzanne Turquotte separated when she was young. The actress, along with her siblings, were brought up by her mother. The actress has seven sisters and one brother.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming films

Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak and Sanjay Mishra and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas. Soon after finishing the Merry Christmas schedule, the actress will resume shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai.

