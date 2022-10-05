When Katrina Kaif opened up about being a private person: I am true to who I am

Katrina Kaif has cemented her spot as one of the top actresses in the country. In her career spanning close to two decades, Katrina has been part of several blockbuster films. She has starred opposite almost every leading actor of the 2000s from Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. Apart from featuring in blockbusters and box office hits, people also love her for her style game, her great physique, and her honest personality. She has a huge fan following who is always interested to know about the various aspects of the actress’ life – be it personal or professional. However, Katrina is known to be a very private person, who leads a guarded personal life. Speaking of which, in an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, Katrina talked about this facet of her personality and what she thinks of the same.

In an interview with mansworldindia.com, Katrina opened up about being a private person. She emphasized the fact that her journey in the showbiz industry has been in the eyes of the public, however, she added that she likes to stay true to herself at all times. “It’s very hard to tell how things look like from an outside perspective because I can only see things from my perspective. So, I don’t see any change, I am being true to myself at each time in my life and as life evolves and introduces me to varied experiences. I am true to who I am and I do what I feel is right. Having arrived in the industry at 17, it has been a good many years, and, my journey has been in the eyes of the public. It is like I have grown and evolved, where my audience has been mixed, ranging from the low, big to the hits and misses. It feels wonderful for them having been with me throughout my journey,” the 39-year-old actress said.

Talking about being a private person, Katrina has always preferred to keep her personal life away from the limelight. She tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last year on December 9th in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, after keeping their relationship under wraps for quite some time. Their first official pictures almost broke the internet as they went viral in a matter of minutes, if not seconds!