  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Katrina Kaif praised Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni on being asked about a young actor she admires

During one of her live chats, Katrina Kaif had spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput and she sure had some kind words to say. Check out the video here.
3765 reads Mumbai
When Katrina Kaif praised Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni on being asked about a young actor she admiresWhen Katrina Kaif praised Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni on being asked about a young actor she admires
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and while the industry continues to be in shock post his untimely demise, fans keep recalling his conversations, interviews, and so much more. The actor made his acting debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che back in 2013 and well, it has been quite a career graph for the actor as far as his film choices are concerned. A debate that the actor's death has brought upon us is how he wasn't appreciated enough and well, we came across a video of Katrina Kaif where she talks about the actor and his reply from one of the events he attended as well.

During one of her live sessions a couple of years ago, the actor was asked to name a young actor she admires and the actress was prompt enough to name Sushant Singh Rajput. This was at a time when his film M.S. Dhoni had recently released. The actress went on to say, 'I believe Sushant was very good in 'Dhoni' which just released. I recently met my friend Gattu, who has directed my recent film 'Fitoor' and even he was like he has done amazing work." The video also has a short clip of Sushant where he is made aware of this compliment from Katrina and he goes on to say Thankyou to her.

Check out the Katrina Kaif's video talking about Sushant Singh Rajput here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOORYAVANSHI soon (@katrinakaifkingdom) on

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif feels THIS Salman Khan song is the catchiest Bollywood track and we bet many might agree

Meanwhile, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor along with the likes of Varun Sharma, and a few others. The movie was widely appreciated and continues to be loved. The actor had, however, last shot for Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The movie is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which is in turn, an adaption of John Green's book by the same name. The movie is supposed to be released on an OTT platform, however, fans are demanding that it releases on the big sreens so that they can watch him in theatres for the one last time.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement