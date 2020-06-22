When Katrina Kaif praised Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni on being asked about a young actor she admires

During one of her live chats, Katrina Kaif had spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput and she sure had some kind words to say. Check out the video here.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and while the industry continues to be in shock post his untimely demise, fans keep recalling his conversations, interviews, and so much more. The actor made his acting debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che back in 2013 and well, it has been quite a career graph for the actor as far as his film choices are concerned. A debate that the actor's death has brought upon us is how he wasn't appreciated enough and well, we came across a video of where she talks about the actor and his reply from one of the events he attended as well.

During one of her live sessions a couple of years ago, the actor was asked to name a young actor she admires and the actress was prompt enough to name Sushant Singh Rajput. This was at a time when his film M.S. Dhoni had recently released. The actress went on to say, 'I believe Sushant was very good in 'Dhoni' which just released. I recently met my friend Gattu, who has directed my recent film 'Fitoor' and even he was like he has done amazing work." The video also has a short clip of Sushant where he is made aware of this compliment from Katrina and he goes on to say Thankyou to her.

Check out the Katrina Kaif's video talking about Sushant Singh Rajput here:

Meanwhile, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore, co-starring along with the likes of Varun Sharma, and a few others. The movie was widely appreciated and continues to be loved. The actor had, however, last shot for Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The movie is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which is in turn, an adaption of John Green's book by the same name. The movie is supposed to be released on an OTT platform, however, fans are demanding that it releases on the big sreens so that they can watch him in theatres for the one last time.

Credits :Instagram

