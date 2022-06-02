When Katrina Kaif said she had a ‘large hand’ in helping Vicky Kaushal hone his acting skills

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly among the most adorable and talked-about couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds tied the know in a dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan last December after keeping their relationship under wraps for years. The husband-and-wife duo never fail to grab fans attention with their loved-up and mushy pictures on social media. While netizens swoon over them, they also keep on coming back for more. While both Katrina and Vicky have established themselves among the top actors in the country, do you know that Katrina once said she has a ‘large hand’ in helping Vicky craft his acting skills?

How Katrina Kaif helped Vicky Kaushal craft his acting skills

Katrina and Vicky had a fun and interesting conversation with each other in the year 2019 in Film Companion’s TapeCast. During this interaction, the Masaan actor shared that back in 2009, he used to dance to Katrina’s popular song with Akshay Kumar Teri Ore from the film Singh is Kinng. Yes! Vicky said that when he was in an acting institute in 2009, his friends and he had to look into the camera and dance to the song as a part of an acting exercise.

Learning this, Katrina could not hold back her laugh and she said, “This is really funny. I’m just imagining all these poor students.” She also said that she found the acting exercise ‘interesting’. She then blushed and said, “So basically, one could say that in a small way, I’ve had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill.” To this, Vicky replied, “I’m so thrilled to be sitting with my guru over here.”

Adorable, isn’t it?

Recently, the couple jetted off to New York for a vacation, where they also celebrated Vicky’s birthday. Their pictures from the holiday went viral on social media.

Katrina and Vicky’s upcoming projects:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will also feature in a romantic comedy with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Apart from this, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.