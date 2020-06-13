When Katrina Kaif spoke about being cordial with best friend Alia Bhatt and ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif had spoken about being friends with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and well, she sure had some insight to give. Read on to know what did she say.

and are the best friends of B-town and time and again, the two keep giving out major friendship goals. Both of them have always been cordial and never let their relationships get in the way. While Katrina has dated in the past, Alia is currently dating him. None the els, there is no bad blood between them and in fact, Katrina had some of the kindest words to talk about during an interview when she was asked about her equation with both Alia and Ranbir.

She went on to say, “I’m taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it’s a good thing. I’m not trying to be saintly but it’s always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I’m not doing this to make your life easier. But I’m doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel lighter and happier when you don’t hold on to any anger or grudges.”

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for Sooryavanshi for a while now, and while the audience has been waiting to see her return to the screen with , the lockdown has brought upon us a sense of uncertainty. Alia, on the other hand, will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir in Brahmastra. Among other films, she also has in line the likes of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, and RRR, Takht.

Credits :No Filter Neha

