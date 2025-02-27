When Katrina Kaif stayed awake with Neil Nitin Mukesh during New York shoot for THIS reason; know what happened

Released in 2009, New York, starring Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, remains a fan favorite for its gripping storyline and emotional depth. Recently, Neil opened up about his bond with Katrina, recalling how she stayed up all night caring for him when he had a high fever during the shoot.

During a recent chat with Filmygyan, Neil Nitin Mukesh candidly recalled a particular moment from the shooting of the film, New York, and opened up about his bond with Katrina Kaif. He shared, "Mujhe yaad hai ki ek shoot karne ke baad mujhe bahut tez bukhar ho gaya tha, kam se kam 104 degree bukhar tha aur main akela tha. Puri raat bhar apni team ke saath thi, wo khud baithi aur jab tak meri dawayai nahi hui poori, unhone mera khayal rakha."

(I remember that after a shoot, I had a very high fever, at least 104 degrees, and I was alone. She and her team stayed with me the whole night and took care of me until I had completed my medication.)

New York (2009) is a Bollywood thriller directed by Kabir Khan, featuring John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of post-9/11 America, the film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and racial profiling. It follows three friends whose lives take an unexpected turn due to a shocking revelation.

The movie received critical acclaim for its engaging narrative and powerful performances, particularly John and Neil’s intense portrayals. With its gripping storyline and emotional depth, New York remains a beloved film among fans even today.

Katrina Kaif’s most recent appearance was in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Looking ahead, she is anticipated to be part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra was asked about the film’s progress. She responded by suggesting that any updates regarding the project should be obtained from Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production company.