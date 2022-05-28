When Katrina Kaif talked about dealing with anxiety: You don't need to crumble under pressure

Katrina Kaif is one of the top actresses in the country today. In her career in showbiz, the actress has been a part of several blockbuster films. In 2019, ahead of the release of her film Bharat with Salman Khan, Katrina shared how she learned to deal with anxiety and fear.

Katrina Kaif on dealing with anxiety and fear

In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, Katrina Kaif opened up about dealing with anxieties and fear. She appreciated Alia Bhatt for talking about the same. She also articulated that Alia saying ‘It’s okay not to be okay’ is quite an important statement. Moreover, she also gave the example of Deepika Padukone and how she has opened up about her struggles with depression too.

Coming to herself, Katrina shared that she found help in books and learned that one does not need to crumble under pressure. “In my case, books and other things helped me understand not to be a slave to every thought that comes to your mind or every emotion you feel. You don't need to crumble under the pressure. This complex crazy universe is not running because of you and me. It's running on its own. Have faith in it. Whoever is running this Universe has got your back. Put out what you want. Discard any thought that's not constructive,” the actress said.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects

Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak and Sanjay Mishra and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina had started shooting for Merry Christmas with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi soon after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Later, Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that Sanjay Kapoor has joined the cast of this Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray production. And yesterday, we exclusively shared that after a short break post the Pune schedule of the film, Katrina and Vijay will soon resume filming for Merry Christmas.

“They will start shooting from tomorrow in Mumbai. Vijay is already in the city. It will be a month-long start-to-finish schedule, with a combination of indoor and outdoor sequences. Some of the outdoor scenes will be filmed in South Mumbai, permissions for which have already been procured. It will be a mix of conversational and song sequences,” informs a source in the know.

Soon after finishing the Merry Christmas schedule, the actress will resume shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai.