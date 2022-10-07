When Katrina Kaif turned into a gym trainer for Alia Bhatt and made her do squats; Throwback VIDEO
Katrina and Alia will be seen together in Jee Le Zaraa also starring Priyanka Chopra.
Alia Bhatt is currently in a happy space as she will be embracing motherhood. On Dussehra, her family members and friends attended her baby shower function and pampered the mother-to-be. Fans are also showering love on parents-to-be, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia. Well, amid this a throwback video is doing the rounds. In this video, Katrina Kaif and Alia are seen working out together, but there is a twist. Looks like the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is a tough gym trainer.
Katrina and Alia work out:
The video was shared by Katrina originally on her Instagram handle. Kaif had posted a video of her training Bhatt as she was in the middle of a squat exercise. Katrina counted for the Highway actress as she held dumbbells and did squats. Bhatt is seen groaning with each squat but Kaif goes on to count. It is worth mentioning here that Alia and Katrina are good friends in real life too.
Katrina films:
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated to release on November 4 in the theatres. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. The horror comedy has announced the trailer release date of the film on social media as October 10. The makers also shared a new poster to increase the excitement among the fans. This marks Katrina's first film after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.
Watch the video here:
Alia’s upcoming films:
The actress, who was recently seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has the Hollywood film, Heart of Stone in her kitty. The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
