When Katrina Kaif turned into a gym trainer for Alia Bhatt and made her do squats; Throwback VIDEO

Alia Bhatt is currently in a happy space as she will be embracing motherhood. On Dussehra, her family members and friends attended her baby shower function and pampered the mother-to-be. Fans are also showering love on parents-to-be, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia. Well, amid this a throwback video is doing the rounds. In this video, Katrina Kaif and Alia are seen working out together, but there is a twist. Looks like the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is a tough gym trainer.

Katrina and Alia work out:

The video was shared by Katrina originally on her Instagram handle. Kaif had posted a video of her training Bhatt as she was in the middle of a squat exercise. Katrina counted for the Highway actress as she held dumbbells and did squats. Bhatt is seen groaning with each squat but Kaif goes on to count. It is worth mentioning here that Alia and Katrina are good friends in real life too.