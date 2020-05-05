When Katrina Kaif turned official photographer for her Bharat co star Sunil Grover; Watch throwback video

While Sunil Grover can be seen striking a pose on a chair, Katrina Kaif makes sure she is clicking the actor from all the possible angles. Check out the video below.

may be treating her fans to photos and videos from her lockdown routine, but we are definitely missing out on seeing the actress with her friends or goofing around on the set. Thanks to Katrina's fan clubs, the actress' fans are making sure to share some adorable moments, hilarious videos and unseen photos of the actress. The latest video we stumbled upon is a video from August 2018 which was shared by her Bharat co-star Sunil Grover.

In the video, Katrina can be seen turning into Grover's official photographer. While Sunil can be seen striking a pose on a chair, Katrina makes sure she is clicking the actor from all the possible angles. Grover had shared the video on his Instagram account and written, "Hope she was not clicking her selfies. @katrinakaif @bharat_thefilm." The comedian can be seen posing in a striped onesie and a pair of sunglasses.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starred alongside in Bharat which became one of the top-grossing films of 2019. Katrina's next film was opposite , Sooryavanshi, and was slated to release in March. However, the film has been indefinitely pushed.

On Sunday, Katrina was also a part of the I For India concert that was held with a number of artists from across the globe. On the personal front, Katrina is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal and they were last seen at a Bollywood Holi party wherein a video of the rumoured couple went viral.

