When Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor formed a club during pandemic; Here’s what they named it

Katrina Kaif’s candid and fun personality on social media is adored by all. She often takes to Instagram and treats her millions of fans with pictures, videos, and life updates. Doing so, she keeps them rather entertained, while they come back for more. During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Katrina made sure to share sneak-peeks of her life at home as she self-quarantined with the rest of the country. Amid this, she also shared a screenshot of her video call with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor as she revealed that they had formed a new club together.

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor’s club

During the Janta Curfew in March 2020, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a photo of her video call with Arjun and Varun. All the three actors could be seen in their homes. While Katrina looked pretty in her white dress, Varun was seen sporting a moustache. Arjun, on the other hand, had a goofy expression, with his hands extended towards the camera. The trio was all smile for the picture.

Sharing this photo, Katrina shared in her caption that they had formed a new ‘club’. She also revealed its name. The caption read, “Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever (masked face emoji) (puppy emoji). #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew.”

As soon as she dropped the photo, it went viral among fans on social media in no time. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor also commented on the post. While Varun wrote, “FarmVille,” Arjun’s hilarious comment read, “I love that u have full network. (folded hands emoji).”

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I Hate Katrina Club’

On the 5th season of Koffee with Karan, Katrina Kaif made a hilarious revelation as she shared that Varun and Arjun had together formed a ‘I Hate Katrina’ Club during the days when they were working on Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. “For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina had said.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects

Katrina has an interesting line-up of films. She has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Apart from this, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

ALSO READ: Are you a die-hard Katrina Kaif fan? Take this quiz and prove your love for her