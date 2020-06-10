When Khushi Kapoor revealed she wants to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan

During a recent chat show, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, had revealed that she would want to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ahaan Pandey.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, and although the actress has only had one release since her debut film, she has already shot for a couple of films. Now, ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut, one question that is often asked is as to when will sister , foray into Bollywood. While that continues to remain a mystery since Khushi is currently studying in New York, however, today, we got our hands on a throwback interview wherein Khushi revealed her co-star with whom she would want to make her debut.

During an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, when Khushi was asked to choose between ’s son , Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan as her co-star in her debut film, Khushi Kapoor surprised everyone when she picked Ahaan as her co-star. Also, Khushi had said that she chose Ahaan since she has seen Ahaan’s acting out of the three and that he looks like the safest option to her.

Prior to the lockdown, Khushi Kapoor returned to India from New York and currently, she is quarantined at home with sister Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor and, recently, staff members of their household had tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. However, a few days back, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to confirm that their quarantine has come to an end as the staff has now tested negative. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in RoohiAfza, Dostana 2 and Takht.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's photos here:

