When Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi set dance floor on fire as they dance on Varun Dhawan's First Class

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha teaching dance steps to Manish Malhotra on Kalank's track First Class in a throwback video is a treat to watch.

The year 2020 has nor started on a great note for everyone of us. The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage among all the citizens all over the world. Amid the lockdown, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. Not only this, but the actress has also been sharing a few throwback videos for fans on social media. The Good Newwz actress has been sharing the titbit of her quarantine period with fans. From doing Bharatnatyam in a Ballet dress to having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has also given a glimpse of her best and cute childhood memories to her fans.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Kiara dancing on Kalank's track First Class with , Ananya Panday and designer Manish Malhotra. In the video, we can see Kiara looking gorgeous in an orange coloured crop top and brown pants, Sonakshi looking classy in a blue coloured crop top, pant and a coat and Ananya looking pretty in a golden shimmery outfit were seen teaching dance steps to Manish Malhotra. The girls were having a blast while grooving together on this hit track. Besides this, Sophie Chaudhary, Tara Sutaria, , Sooraj Pancholi, Punit Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari and many more had arrived at the star-studded event which was organised by Manish Malhotra.

For the uninitiated, Kiara was seen in a cameo role in Abhishek Varman's Kalank starring , , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. She portrayed the role of Lajjo in the film and was seen shaking a leg with Varun Dhawan in the song First Class. The music of the film is composed by Pritam while lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country.

Check out the video here:

