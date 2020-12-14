When Kiara Advani got irritated after a reporter mispronounced her name as 'Kaira' at an event; WATCH

Kiara Advani's movie Indoo Ki Jawani had a theatrical release on December 11, 2020. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the actress.

If there is someone who is currently enjoying the best phase of her career, it is definitely Kiara Advani. The actress who began her journey with the 2014 comedy-drama Fugly has come a long way now and her trajectory of movies is proof. She is currently basking in the glory of success as her new film Indoo Ki Jawani recently released into the theatres on December 11, 2020. Moreover, she has been praised for her acting prowess in the same.

Here, we will be talking about an instance when the diva got irritated at an event. It so happened that Kiara was answering questions of a few reporters when she suddenly responded to one of them in an irked manner. She asked the scribe, “What did you call me? Did you say Kaira or Kiara?” The Kabir Singh actress then stated that she won’t be answering his questions as he mispronounced her name. She then hilariously asks the latter to call her Kiara in a proper manner.

As has been mentioned above, Kiara Advani’s last released movie is Indoo Ki Jawani co-starring Aditya Seal. The comedy-drama has been directed by Abir Sengupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. It was earlier scheduled to be released in June but got delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the actress appeared in the movie Laxmii alongside . The horror-comedy has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and happens to be a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

