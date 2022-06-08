When Kiara Advani talked about criticism on Kabir Singh: Breaks my heart to see people focused on one slap

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in the B-town. The actress made her acting debut with the 2014 Bollywood film Fugly. However, the actress never looked back thereafter and gave hits like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Good Newwz’, and ‘Shershaah’, among others. However, her recent release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has has crossed 150 crore-mark and she is gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo.’ Meanwhile, talking about her film ‘Kabir Singh’ and the criticism it faced, the film became the talk of the town overnight because of a scene in which Kabir slaps Preeti, Advani's character.

However, in a throwback interview on Agenda AajTak 2021, Kiara agreed that what happened in the movie was immoral, she also stated that it wasn't just about that one slap. She said, “What happened in the film was very wrong. We all realise it, but a certain section of the audience felt that the film was only about the slap. They didn’t see the repercussions. Nothing worked out for Kabir after it and Preeti left him. He repented and when he came back, she gave it back to him. It breaks my heart that a lot of people just focus on that one slap in the film.”

Despite all the criticism for allegedly endorsing toxic masculinity, ‘Kabir Singh’ was a major box office success and was well-received by a segment of the audience. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Kabir Singh’ earned over 250 crores, becoming the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019, after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan and will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.