When Kiara Advani opened up about dealing with heartbreak: Have felt like I didn't want to get out of bed

The gorgeous Kiara Advani, who shot to fame with her outstanding performance in the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, is known to speak her mind. The diva never shies away from talking about her heartbreaks and struggles. Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when the Kabir Singh star bared her heart out and opened up about dealing with heartbreak. She recalled the “low time” in her life when she did not want to get out of her bed.

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein the stunning diva told us about how she dealt with heartbreak. She said, “We all have been in a low phase. I have been there myself. I have felt like I don't want to get out of bed, I want to stay in. My friends told me, 'You gotta get out of it and not cry over someone.' It's okay to cry and let it out. But then move on, talk about it and allow everyone in. You will feel lighter.”

Further, talking about her struggles, she said, “I feel like now I am finally getting the opportunities to do films I really want to do. I don’t like a lot of think that M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was my first film but it was actually Fugly, my first film in 2014 which came an year before Dhoni. After Fugli because the film did not do well, I did not become an overnight sensation. People did not know me. I was still auditioning. That was my lowest point in life, I was thinking will I get a second chance.”

She added, “But finally after many auditions, MS Dhoni clicked and it was a lovely big film to be a part of. It was the first film that finally got me connected to the audience and in some way, I became a household name. And, then Lust stories changed every single thing. Everyone saw a performance and actor in me.”

“I have seen my fresh fair of failure. This industry is unpredictable, it’s a Friday to Friday thing. You don’t know what's gonna happen. But for me, the journey is more important. There must be people who say she knows Salman sir and others it must be easy. Sure it is helpful when you know people from industry. They can help u meet people but it’s not always that easy”, she further said.

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her next film Indoo Ki Jawani that is slated to hit the theatres on 11 December.

