When Kiara Advani opened up about her struggling days: Akshay Kumar mentored me for debut film

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her recently released horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is helmed by Anees Bazmee and features Kiara, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Meanwhile, taking a break from the movies, let us talk about Kiara’s struggling days in Bollywood. In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had opened about her share of struggles and the low phase of her career. Talking about her struggles, she said, “A lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was Fugly that came a year before Dhoni. That was the lowest point in my career where I thought, ‘Will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career? Will I get another opportunity?’ I know people think that I know Salman sir and so and so, it must be easy. It wasn’t.”

She had also revealed, ‘’I knew Salman but nothing came easy for me and that it was Akshay Kumar had mentored me for my debut film Fuggly,’’ which the superstar had produced.

Kiara Advani made her acting debut in the 2014 Bollywood film Fugly. While the film was a box office failure, Kiara made a comeback in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actress never looked back thereafter and gave hits like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Shershaah among others.

Meanwhile, Kiara’s upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, the film will be released on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan and will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.