When Kiara Advani revealed her fan moment with Salman Khan at the age of 17: I was left dumbstruck

Superstar Salman Khan is amongst the most lovable actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood and has a massive fan following across the country. Adding to the list of his fans is Bollywood diva Kiara Advani. The actress had once recalled her fan moment with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor at the age of 17. She had met Salman on the sets of a film at Mehboob Studio and was left dumbstruck, the first time she saw him.

Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara said, ‘’Salman was sitting outside his vanity van, waiting to be called for a shot. I was 17 then and my mom nudged me to greet him. She was shocked when I didn’t say a word. I was struck dumb, literally! I already knew him, but the aura around him was so strong.’’

The diva further shared how Salman made her comfortable when her mother and the superstar shared stories from her childhood. "I just stood there, gawking," she added.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022. The horror-comedy is helmed by Anees Bazmee and features Kiara, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Meanwhile, Kiara’s upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, the film will be released on June 24, 2022. Kiara is also shooting for ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.