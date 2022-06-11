When Kiara Advani revealed her favourite co-star: It depends on...

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in the film industry. The actress gave hits like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Good Newwz’, and ‘Shershaah’, among others, and worked with co-actors like Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Talking about her favourite star, the 29-year-old actress earlier said her favourite co-star depends on the film she is promoting and with whom.

In an interview with First India Filmy, the actress was asked that she has worked with many amazing actors in the past and will be seen with Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Ram Charan in her next projects and who has been her favourite co-actor amongst all. To which Kiara replied, “Who am I working with right now? Kartik right, so he is my favourite costar. The film I am promoting is what my answer depends on. If I am promoting ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ with Vicky, he will be my favourite costar and so on. So, I am going to be very practical and say that Kartik Aaryan is my favourite costar amongst everyone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Her upcoming projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.

