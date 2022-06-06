When Kiara Advani REVEALED her 'weird' phobia: I could never do Sonam Kapoor's Masakali song because...

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani is basking high in the success of her recently released film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and features Kiara, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. Meanwhile, the actress, with the team of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the film promotion and revealed her weird phobia. When Kapil Sharma asked her about her fears, the actress said that she had bird phobia.

Talking about her fears, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress said,” I have bird phobia”, replying to which filmmaker Anees Bazmee said we didn’t know about the fact otherwise we would have taken full advantage of this. She added, “Especially because of our location I could not take a chance about it, I know this is weird but it is what it is”. Kiara had also opened up about her phobia in other interviews. On No Filter Neha Season 5, she addressed her phobia saying, “I have a major bird phobia. I don’t know what it is but I have a major bird phobia. I’ll start crying. I could never do that Masakali song that Sonam Kapoor did. If anybody told me this is what I have to do in a movie, I would leave the film. I would totally leave the film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Her upcoming projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.