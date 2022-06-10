When Kiara Advani REVEALED the three milestones in her career; Film Kabir Singh too made the list

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in the B-town. The actress made her acting debut with the 2014 Bollywood film Fugly. However, the actress never looked back thereafter and gave hits like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Good Newwz’, and ‘Shershaah’, among others. Talking about her films and the turning point in her career, the 29-year-old actress earlier said ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Guilty’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ were the three milestones in her career that people always point out.

In an interview with First India Filmy, the actress was asked about the turning points in her career, to which Kiara replied, " I think for critics, it was ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Guilty’ where they started seeing me as an actor with potential. With the audience, of course, it was ‘Kabir Singh’ when I received this crazy amount of recognition and respect as an actor. So, I would say these are the three milestones in my career that people always point out. But if you ask me personally, I feel that in every film that I have done, I have gained something new and every film has given me a chance to learn something new about myself as a person and as an actor.”

Meanwhile, her recently released film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has crossed 150 crore-mark. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and features Kiara, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Her upcoming projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.