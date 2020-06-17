When Kriti Sanon had wished late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'childlike smile' would never fade

Back in 2018, Kriti Sanon had shared a heartfelt birthday wish for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which was full of love. Take a look at their adorable photo below.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has caused a massive uproar on social media. While Bollywood celebrities and industry bigwigs have mourned the actor's loss, the topic nepotism has come under the spotlight yet again. Amid this uproar, the actor was cremated on Monday, 15 June, with his family and close friends in presence. Some of them were Kriti Sanon, , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. Sushant's closes co-stars and friends made it a point to be present for the actor's funeral despite heavy rains in the city.

Kriti, who shares a special bond with the late actor, was one of the first ones to arrive at the crematorium. For the unversed, Sushant and Kriti had worked together in their 2017 film Raabta which did not quite live up to the mark at the box office. However, their chemistry definitely was a winner among fans. They two have been friends for quite sometime and were even rumoured to be dating.

Back in 2018, the actress also had a heartfelt birthday wish for Sushant which was full of love. The late actor's endearing smile is definitely the highlight of the photo. Kriti's note read, "Happyyyy Birthday @sushantsinghrajput !! Keep that childlike smile always alive..! May you always stay as curious and excited as ever and may all that you wish for comes true!"

Take a look:

Almost two days after Sushant's demise, Kriti also wrote a heartbreaking post for her co-star. "I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.."

Take a look:

Rest In Peace, Sushant!

