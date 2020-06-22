When Kriti Sanon picked Sushant Singh Rajput over Varun Dhawan, Tiger & others in talent; See throwback video

Kriti Sanon and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in Raabta and fans loved their chemistry. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has rekindled the debate on nepotism prevailing in the industry as netizens and die-hard fans of the late actor have called out the Bollywood big-wigs and privileged for isolating Sushant and have also raised fingers at star kid favouritism. It all started when , , Ahuja and others posted RIP messages for Sushant and that is what prompted die-hard Sushant fans to call out the actors for their hypocrisy because they didn’t care when he was alive, why cry when he gone, is what netizens felt.

Ever since his demise, fans have been digging old videos and photos of the late actor and today, we got our hands on a video wherein when Kriti Sanon made an appearance on Koffee With Karan with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti, during the infamous rapid fire round, was asked to rate the following actors based on their talent and the list of actors included- Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and and without wasting any minute, Kriti rated Sushant as the top as she said, “Sushant, Varun, Karik, Ayushmnan and Tiger”

As we all know, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput shared screen space in Raabta and post his demise, Kriti took to her Instagram and penned a long note remembering the actor and paying an ode to him as she wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."

