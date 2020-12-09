  1. Home
When Kriti Sanon revealed what she wanted to steal from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon revealed what she wanted to take from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Check out the video.
Mumbai
The gorgeous Kriti Sanon, who made her impressive Bollywood debut with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, is one of the most promising stars in the Hindi film Industry. With some interesting projects in her kitty, the diva has become the most sought after star. She has returned to Mumbai after completing Dinesh Vijjan's upcoming film in Chandigarh. The Dilwale star will also soon kick off the shoot of her next titled Bachchan Pandey. Besides her acting prowess, Kriti is also known for appreciating her contemporary actresses. In fact, she never shies away from telling what she loves the most about them.

Speaking of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein the actress revealed what she wanted to steal from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the Raabta star played a fun quiz with us and spilled the beans about the same. The diva said that the Padmaavat star has got beautiful eyes while adding that she would like to steal Alia’s spunk. Moreover, she wants to steal Bebo’s energy and pretty looks. Kriti also wants to steal Katrina’s dancing moves. Well, for Taapsee, the diva said that the Soorma star can speak Punjabi very well and she would like to steal that.

Further, when asked about her choice if she would get to play a lesbian character, Kriti picked Deepika Padukone saying that she is very hot and she likes the way the Piku star carries herself while laughing off. She added she chose her owing to her similar height. As per the recent buzz, the 30-year-old actor has reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, Kriti is yet to confirm it.

